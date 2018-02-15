 
menu
Africa 15.2.2018 01:14 pm

Three memorable quotes from the late Morgan Tsvangirai

Nica Schreuder
Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is undergoing cancer treatment in neighbouring South Africa

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is undergoing cancer treatment in neighbouring South Africa

The leader of Zimbabwe’s opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Morgan Tsvangirai, has passed away last night.

The opposition leader had been suffering from cancer, and died in a Johannesburg hospital. He was 65 years old.

Tributes have poured in, with Zimbabweans and supporters around the world sending their condolences.

Tsvangirai by no means had an easy political career, as his main aim was to beat former Zimbabwe and Zanu PF president Robert Mugabe, to end his tyrannical reign over the region.

He came close to beating Mugabe in 2008, despite intimidation, and became a popular political figure in Zimbabwe’s urban areas.

His first wife, Susan, passed away after a car they were travelling was hit by a truck. This occurred just days before the government of national unity was to be sworn in.

Zimbabwe analyst and academic, Brian Raftopoulos, summed up Tsvangirai’s character perfectly: “”He was beaten, tortured, imprisoned, exiled and yet he still retained a real basic humanity and a wonderful sense of humour. Tsvangirai was a really warm human being.”

To honour his unfailing dedication to Zimbabwe’s movement to free its people from a dictatorship, The Citizen has chosen three quotes from Tsvangirai that will stay with us forever, and inspire future politicians in the region.

On the launch of his book: From the day I was born, there has always existed a huge disconnect between the stories often told by the elite and those I hear from ordinary people about our country although we live in the places; and witness the same events around us.

On Mugabe’s reign: What we want to tell you Mugabe today is that please go peacefully, if you do not go peacefully, we will remove you violently. We want peace in this country and we want national healing.

On serving the people of Zimbabwe: We do not want to put people deliberately in harm’s way because of the current lack of accountability in government.

Watch Morgan Tsvangirai’s address to the masses outside Zimbabwe’s Parliament: 

Sources: IOL, 3-MOB.com, SABC Digital News (YouTube)

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai has died

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
READ: Statement of ANC following the resignation of Jacob Zuma 15.2.2018
BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai has died 14.2.2018
Zim club to receive million dollar sponsorship from SA company – report   7.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.