 
menu
Africa 15.2.2018 12:30 am

UN envoy urges quick elections in Guinea-Bissau

AFP
Guinea-Bissau has been in the throes of a power struggle since August 2015, when President Jose Mario Vaz (seeni n 2017) sacked then prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira

Guinea-Bissau has been in the throes of a power struggle since August 2015, when President Jose Mario Vaz (seeni n 2017) sacked then prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira

The UN envoy for Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday urged the Security Council to push the West African country to urgently hold elections to break a political deadlock.

Modibo Ibrahim Toure asked the council to offer its support “in underscoring the importance of urgently organizing and holding legislative elections within the constitutionally-mandated timeline.”

Guinea-Bissau has been in the throes of a power struggle since August 2015, when President Jose Mario Vaz sacked then prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira.

The envoy urged world powers to support a peace mission set up by the West African ECOWAS group and ensure it stays in Guinea-Bissau until presidential elections are held in 2019.

The ECOMIB mission will require financial support for its continued deployment, he said.

Last week, the 15-nation ECOWAS slapped sanctions on 19 lawmakers and associates of the president in a sign of frustration over the failure to end the impasse.

Talks mediated by Guinean President Alpha Conde in October 2016 had led to a deal aimed at naming a new prime minister respected by all sides, with a view to organising legislative elections.

But little progress has been made towards the points laid out in the so-called Conakry Accord.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.