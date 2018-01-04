AU condemns Congo violence

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has called on all political players in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to works towards holding elections in December after condemning the recent political violence which left five people dead.

The UN reported that DRC security forces killed at least five people last Sunday during demonstrations organised by Catholic groups and political opposition parties in the capital Kinshasa and elsewhere.

Several others were injured and more than 120 arrested. However, opposition activists claimed at least a dozen had died.

Mahamat deplored the loss of life.

“It is imperative to shed light on any disproportionate use of force and abuses by the police in the performance of their duties, so that the perpetrators of these acts are held accountable,” said the AUC chairman.

He further urged all Congolese stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from any acts or statements likely to further inflame the situation.

Recalling the New Year’s Eve Political Agreement, he called on them to work together towards the holding of elections scheduled for December 2018, within the timetable announced by the National Independent Electoral Commission and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution.

In particular, he stressed the need to implement confidence-building measures, in accordance with the letter and the spirit of the New Year’s Political Agreement, and respect fundamental rights and freedoms as guaranteed by the Constitution, in order to create a conducive environment for the conduct of free, transparent and fair elections.

– African News Agency (ANA)

