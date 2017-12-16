Two Danish nationals wounded in Gabon knife attack: minister

The two men, who were reporters for the National Geographic magazine, were stabbed while shopping in a popular tourist area, said defence minister Etienne Massard.

“According to the first testimonies at the scene, the assailant, a 53-year-old Nigerien man, shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (“God is Greatest”) during the attack. He was arrested on the spot,” said Massard.

The man, who has lived in Gabon for 19 years, “in his first statements said he acted in retaliation for US attacks against Muslims and America’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital”.

The two victims were sent to a hospital in the capital Libreville, one in a serious condition, government spokesman Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze told AFP.