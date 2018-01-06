 
menu
Africa 6.1.2018 01:30 pm

Zimbabwe ex-ministers appear in court on graft charges

AFP
Schoolchildren hold an image of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe during independence day celebrations in Harare on April 18, 2017

Schoolchildren hold an image of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe during independence day celebrations in Harare on April 18, 2017

A Zimbabwe court on Saturday freed on bail two ex-ministers who served in former President Robert Mugabe’s government and face charges of criminal abuse of office and corruption.

Former foreign affairs minister, Walter Mzembi, and energy minister, Samuel Undenge, appeared in court after their arrest on Friday.

Mzembi was granted $400 bail while Undenge was given $300 bail. They were ordered to report to police once a week and surrender their passports.

Several ministers from Mugabe’s government have been arrested in the past two months since the military took over power and forced the 93-year-old veteran leader to step down.

Most of them have been arrested on corruption charges. Former finance minister Ignatious Chombo, ex-mines minister Walter Chidhakwa and ex-sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane are facing corruption and criminal abuse of office charges.

When the military took over in November last year they said they were ‘targeting criminals’ around Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government will not tolerate corruption.

Related Stories
The three barriers blocking Zimbabwe’s progress: Zanu-PF, Mnangagwa and the military 31.12.2017
Zimbabwe ex-army chief Chiwenga named ruling party VP 23.12.2017
Zuma commends ‘maturity’ of Zim military for peaceful transition 21.12.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 14 POORMANSLADY

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 3 CAPTAIN ALDO

RACE MEETING

7 January TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.