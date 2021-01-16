 
 
The brains behind the eco-friendly cigarette

Environment 6 hours ago

BARE was finally launched last August and touts its wares as a greener alternative to other cigarettes.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Jan 2021
04:50:46 AM
The brains behind the eco-friendly cigarette

Robyn Cronje, founder of eco friendly cigarette brand Bare, poses for a photograph, 14 January 2021, after an interview in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Straws and plastic bags might get all the attention, but a study conducted in Cape Town last year also identified cigarette butts as one of the most common man-made pollutants. In fact, global research suggests that out of the 5.6 trillion cigarettes smoked each year, two-thirds aren’t properly disposed of and that the ubiquitous nicotine-stained cigarette butt is the most pervasive contaminant in the world’s oceans. As the brains behind a recently launched ecofriendly cigarette which aims to remove the unsightly mess – Robyn Cronje is on a mission to do something about it. Having spent her early childhood in...

