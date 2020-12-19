 
 
Bigstar Johnson: Taking the rap and getting closer to God

features 1 hour ago

Even as he has became famous, Tumelo ‘Bigstar Johnson’ Rakumako – dad, artist, designer and entrepreneur – says he’s ‘sucking in real life’.

Marizka Coetzer
19 Dec 2020
05:30:53 AM
Bigstar Johnson: Taking the rap and getting closer to God

Bigstar Johnson speaks to The Citizen at Cappelo in Kempton Park, 16 December 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The big and bold, born-and-bred Kempton Park rapper, Bigstar Johnson, opens up about his lockdown blues, sucking at life and “the things we don’t talk about enough”. Tumelo Rakumako, 29, better known as Bigstar Johnson in the South African hip-hop industry, boasts an impressive 66 000 followers on Facebook and nearly 40 000 followers on Instagram. “In the eyes of the world I was great, but I was sucking in real life,” he said. “But now I am back, stronger and fresher than ever.” Rakumako said he had to gain back his confidence because he felt he wasn’t being a...

