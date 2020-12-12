 
 
Wayne Brown: Loving the life of clowning around

features 2 mins ago

‘I am a shy person, but Pixie likes to take the piss out of anything or anyone. I wouldn’t be able to do that with a straight face.’

Marizka Coetzer
12 Dec 2020
05:15:13 AM
Wayne Brown: Loving the life of clowning around

Wayne Brown, a clown at the McLaren circus sits outside his trailer doing his makeup in Pretoria, 10 December 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Only after “Pixie” applies his white face paint, red lipstick and black eyeliner to make his clown face does he feel comfortable – and naughty. “It’s like I become someone else when I put my clown face on. I become Pixie, then only can I face people,” says Wayne Brown, a clown at the Mclaren Circus. Brown, who has been working at the circus for four years, says when he is barefaced he is shyer than his stage persona Pixie, who likes to look for trouble with “big boere ooms” during his circus act. “I am a shy person, but...

Loading Posts...
