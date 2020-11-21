 
 
Mavuso Cuisine: Lusizo Dlodlo’s home-cooking restaurant fills a gap

Rising from the ashes of events that saw him retrenched and sinking into financial uncertainty this year, 30-year-old Lusizo Dlodlo now owns his first restaurant after working for a decade in the food and hospitality industry.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
21 Nov 2020
05:45:36 AM
Lusizo Dlodlo in the restaurant which he opened during Level 1 lockdown in Johannesburg last month. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Starting a restaurant and catering business during the lockdown seems counterintuitive, especially as millions the world over have shut their doors, many for good. But rising from the ashes of events that saw him retrenched and sinking into financial uncertainty this year, 30-year-old Lusizo Dlodlo now owns his first restaurant after working for a decade in the food and hospitality industry. Born of equal parts survival instinct and a natural proclivity for entertaining his friends and loved ones with generous portions of food, Dlodlo’s life-long dream has materialised in a way he says “only God could have predicted”. Little did...

