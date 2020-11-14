 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Randall Williams: from Cape Flats to becoming capital city’s new boss

features 3 hours ago

Despite nearly joining the African National Congress’ (ANC) MK, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) values resonate with him.

Rorisang Kgosana
14 Nov 2020
04:59:57 AM
PREMIUM!
Randall Williams: from Cape Flats to becoming capital city’s new boss

New Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams speaks The Citizen at his offices in Tshwane, 13 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Sitting in the mayoral office overlooking the downtown Pretoria central business district, newly elected mayor Randall Williams tells of the time he flew to France in the late ’80s to receive military training as he intended to volunteer in ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK). Fast-forward to 2020, Williams, 59, became the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) third mayor in the current administration after being elected in the first council sitting in eight months at the end of October. His election comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered council to be reinstated following the city being placed under administration by...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

Crime ‘Alcohol one of the biggest generators of violent crime,’ says Bheki Cele

Courts Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant turns state witness

Crime Serial killer the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ dies aged 74

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.