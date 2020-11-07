 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Nersan Govender: Changing SA, one step at a time

features 7 hours ago

The focus now is to address the unfinished business of 1994’s Constitutional promise.

Bernadette Wicks
07 Nov 2020
04:56:21 AM
PREMIUM!
Nersan Govender: Changing SA, one step at a time

Nersan Govender poses for a picture at his home in Killarney, 2 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

After having spent 22 years at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Nersan Govender finally hung up his hat in 2018 and joined the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) as its national director. The idea, the 58-year-old father of two sons said, had been for him to start winding down his career. But that quickly changed. “I believe that labour is the cornerstone of everything in life, it holds everything together. Working at the CCMA gave me a sense, especially in the South African context, of the haves and the have-nots and I was fortunate to be in a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral WATCH: Yes, we’re STILL talking about Katlego Maboe

Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde

Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.