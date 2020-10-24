 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Eeben Barlow: Training African armies on the ground

features 7 seconds ago

The success Barlow and his teams have had in turning around African armies hasn’t always sat well with the big players in Africa.

Brendan Seery
24 Oct 2020
05:00:02 AM
PREMIUM!
Eeben Barlow: Training African armies on the ground

Eeben Barlow: Former Army specialist and founder of a private military company.

If, as the old saying goes, old soldiers fade away, then Eeben Barlow will be fading into the African jungle or savannah, clad in camouflage fatigues, rifle in hand, training troops or preparing to lead them into battle. Now in his 60s, Barlow has been called many things in his life-long military career: mercenary, hired gun, dog of war, racist, spook. None of that worries him. It’s enough, he says, lighting up another smoke, that good soldiers – and good people around Africa, both black and white – call him comrade and friend. Barlow, who began his career as a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.