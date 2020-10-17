 
 
Bushy McKelvey is still chasing world records

features

Bushy McKelvey is hellbent on reclaiming the Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered on a motorcycle in 24 hours.

André de Kock
17 Oct 2020
05:05:50 AM
Bushy McKelvey is hellbent on reclaiming the Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered on a motorcycle in 24 hours. Inset: The racetrack can be a lonely place all by yourself. Picture: Jen Miller

Motorcyclists who chase dangerous world records can be – how do you put it – different. Take, for instance, Bushy McKelvey. At the age of 58, he is a professional motorcycle riding instructor, a former motorcycle Guinness World Record holder and a current motorcycle Guinness World Record pursuer. Oh, and he has two prosthetic legs – both the results of motorcycle crashes. McKelvey recently attempted to set a Guinness World Record for an individual riding the greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours. The veteran biker held this record, at a distance of 3 256.5km, from 2014 to 2017,...

