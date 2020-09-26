Denis Kuny earns his place in SA history books

PREMIUM!
Denis Kuny earns his place in SA history booksfeatures 1 hour ago
The death of Bizos – which came just months after that of the last Rivonia triallist, Andrew Mlangeni – has rendered Kuny, now 88, the last surviving person to have been involved in the most politically significant case in the history of South Africa.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers
Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa
Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa
State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ