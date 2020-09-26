 
 
Denis Kuny earns his place in SA history books

features

The death of Bizos – which came just months after that of the last Rivonia triallist, Andrew Mlangeni – has rendered Kuny, now 88, the last surviving person to have been involved in the most politically significant case in the history of South Africa.

Bernadette Wicks
26 Sep 2020
04:59:04 AM
Denis Kuny earns his place in SA history books

Legendary South African anti-apartheid defense lawyer (retired) Denis Kuny speaks to The Citizen at his home in Johannesburg, 16 September 2020. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

His work defending political detainees under apartheid in court cases that ended up defining South Africa’s democracy earned Denis Kuny a place in the country’s history books. But it’s a place he never set out to occupy. “I was never political – I was never a member of any political party – and I didn’t seek these matters out. They just came to me,” Kuny said this month from his Johannesburg home as he looked back on his career in the wake of the death of his friend and former colleague George Bizos. The death of Bizos – which came...

