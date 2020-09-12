 
 
WATCH: Herman Mashaba is putting in the hard yards

features

Drawing on his own history of breaking into a market, he says business owners must put in the work to grow demand for their product before venturing into a national supply chain.

Ntokozo Miya
12 Sep 2020
05:04:00 AM
South African entrepreneur, politician Herman Mashaba is photographed in his home in Sandton, 8 September 2020. Mashaba recently launched his new political party ACTIONSA, a party he founded in August 202. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The deal between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Clicks/Unilever has been cut, the shattered glass swept up, the protest suspended, and business magnate and politician Herman Mashaba remains stunned by the actions of big business which led to this week’s violence. A self-made millionaire, Mashaba was born to a domestic worker mother on 22 August 1959, and raised by his sisters in GaRamotse in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria. Successful businessman-turned-politician Herman Mashaba made a huge success of his hair product Black Like Me and is equally making waveson the political front. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark...

