 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni: face of the tobacco industry

features 1 min ago

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni is intent on playing his part in ensuring the South Africa he leaves is better than the country he came into.

Bernadette Wicks
05 Sep 2020
05:00:26 AM
PREMIUM!
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni: face of the tobacco industry

Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni has an interview with The Citizen, 2 September 2020, at the Fita offices in Norwood. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni cut his teeth in human rights law, fighting for social justice. Today, as chairman of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), he’s the face of the local tobacco industry. They may seem worlds apart, but when he talks about them, both these hats reflect how Mnguni sees his role in society: as a voice for those he believes are vulnerable. “For me, the most important thing is playing my part in ensuring the South Africa I leave is better than the South Africa I came into and that future generations don’t have to go through what people...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Attorneys approach High Court to shut down Road Accident Fund

World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice

Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.