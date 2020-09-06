 
 
From curing hangovers to becoming a self-help Genie

features 2 mins ago

A night of hard partying started Llewellyn Devereaux on his journey to success, and his new venture hopes to help others unlock their own magic.

Rorisang Kgosana
06 Sep 2020
06:00:26 AM
Llewellyn Devereaux. Picture: Supplied

It was after a hectic night out with friends that led Llewellyn Devereaux to invent the first anti-hangover shooter, and now, years later, the inventor, speaker, and author is on a path to nurture the magic in people, through his company The Genie Group. Growing up as a talkative child in Centurion, Devereaux, 32, was raised by parents who encouraged him to believe he was not limited nor bound from achieving anything he put his mind to. “My mother was the fearless one and my dad was the one who had the finesse and put things in order and made...

