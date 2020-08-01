 
 
Julius Mojapelo is man on a mission

features

Auditors are almost society’s last line of defence against corruption.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
01 Aug 2020
05:08:14 AM
Julius Mojapelo is man on a mission

Julius Mojapelo, chief executive of the Institute of Internal Auditors SA. Picture: Supplied

They are supposed to blow the whistle. Yet, either because they turn a blind eye or are threatened, a lot of dodgy accounting and dealing has been slipping through in South Africa. It’s a situation that Julius Mojapelo, the new chief executive of the Institute of Internal Auditors SA, is well aware of. The profession of internal auditing deserves more if it is to do more in the fight against corruption and maladministration, he says. Moreover, companies and government departments need to step up on technology and embrace new ideas for financial system overhauls if the fear of intimidation faced...

