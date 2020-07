There’s one question every horse racing fan wants to ask Justin Snaith: which of your five runners do you most fancy to win the 2020 Vodacom Durban July at Greyville today? Truth is, there’s no definitive answer. “Honestly, I cannot decide,” says the ex-champion trainer. “They are all working well and looking great. Every day I change my mind; I see something in one that sways me, but then one of the others turns my head, and so on. It’s crazy! As a team we are very strong. Of course, it only takes one horse to beat the team, but...

Two rivals he mentions as possible Snaith party spoilers are Rainbow Bridge and Soqrat. It will be a busy, exciting afternoon for Snaith, saddling two-time July champ Do It Again as the five year old goes for an unprecedented hat-trick in South Africa’s greatest race, along with ruling favourite Belgarion and well-fancied Bunker Hunt.

He’ll also tighten girth straps on a pair of talented fillies: Miyabi Gold and Silvano’s Pride – both of whom are mentioned as possible upset material by July pundits. If one of his charges gets a head in front at the Greyville winning post, it will deliver Snaith’s fifth July trophy – a stunning achievement for a man still in his 40s. South Africa’s master trainer Mike de Kock could also notch his fifth July on Saturday, with Soqrat.

The seven Julys of Syd Laird and the six of Terrance Millard – once remote targets – could suddenly be within grasp of either of the two modern-day adversaries. On Wednesday, after morning gallops at Summerveld training centre outside Durban, five jockeys briefed Snaith on their mounts’ state of readiness.

On Wednesday, Snaith headed off to nearby Shongweni for a game of polo – a game he’s been a leading exponent of in hometown Cape Town.

“I love polo, but I haven’t been playing much lately. The coronavirus disruption of racing meant I’ve had to spend a lot more time on my business.”

That business is no less than the most successful racing stable in Western Cape over the past 20 years. Snaith took out his licence in 2000, while his father Chris – a Western Cape champion and sometime Durban July winner with Flaming Rock – was still running his own yard in Cape Town.

Within four years, the younger Snaith had rocketed into the top 10 on the national trainers’ log and dad threw in his lot as assistant to the rising son. Brother and marketing whizz Jonathan took on the management of the operation and a family empire was on its way to the top. As he closed in on his first South African champion trainer title, in 2014, an interviewer asked Snaith about the secret of his success.

For a then-30- something charger, the answer was a bit old school: “We just work harder than our opposition. There is no super wonder drug that makes horses run faster, but rather that getting your hands dirty pays off.”

That 2014 championship was the first time in decades a trainer from outside the Highveld took the honours. The winner is decided on prize money accumulated over a season and day-to-day prize money outside of Joburg makes it nigh impossible for a coastal-based trainer to top the log.

Snaith repeated the feat in the 2017- 2018 season, but Randjesfontein-based Sean Tarry has ruled the roost in the past two years. Looking to the uncertain future of SA racing – hammered by both a two-month pandemic shutdown and the bankruptcy of operators – Snaith has devised a new strategy. He has closed down his Port Elizabeth satellite yard and will run a secondary operation in KwaZulu-Natal from now on.

“We’ve moved several unraced young horses with huge potential to Summerveld and, along with some of the top horses we’ll leave behind after the Durban season, we’re hoping to make a mark,” he explains.

A base in KZN is handier for raiding high-stakes races on the Highveld and the conditioner has already earmarked certain horses for Joburg campaigns. Snaith has assembled a team of three young female assistants – Megan Trott, Janine Newlands and Andrea Schroeder – to manage this ambitious countrywide operation. All the women have top-grade overseas experience and their boss’ confidence.

“We are amazingly resilient. And racing is an amazing sport that has survived wars and other disasters. We just keep our fingers crossed,” he says. And get their hands dirty.

Snaith on today’s card

Race 1: CAPTAIN TATTERS is in excellent form. He is working great back home and will be the one to beat. CHIMICHURI RUN is the class horse in the race and must be respected as the danger.

This race is bound to throw up an upset. NATIVE TONGUE can surprise. VERICHEY is a Grade 1 winner and must be respected despite being a filly. SUPER AGRA is the value bet at 14-1.

MAGNIFICENT SEVEN hasn't hit top form yet in KZN and is possibly one run short of his best. Candice has done a great job with SOVEREIGN SPIRIT with a positive lead up into this race – big runner.

Ignore SWIFT SURPRISE's last run. He must be included in all bets. This is an impossible race with FACTOR FIFTY standing out.

TRICKSTER will improve over the trip and should be in the money. CARALLUMA looks smart and will be the one to beat.

ERIK THE RED didn't enjoy Scottsville last time out but will make amends. Not great value but will run a huge race.

VODACOM DURBAN JULY

VODACOM DURBAN JULY DO IT AGAIN goes for three in a row and bids to make history. He is back to his best and deserves the utmost respect. Ignore the champion at your peril.

BUNKER HUNT produced one of the best performances of the year last time out. If he reproduces that run and stays the trip then he will take some beating.

BELGARION has had a perfect prep and is arguably the best-weighted in the race. Will be in the firing line despite a horrid draw.

SILVANO’S PRIDE will be dictating and if they give her a big lead they will not catch her with 52kg on her back!

MIYABI GOLD is in top form and should produce another honest effort for the girls.

Race 8: SLEEPING SINGLE has improved and must not be left out any bets. Each way bet. CLOUDS UNFOLD and CELTIC SEA are the class two in this event.

SLEEPING SINGLE has improved and must not be left out any bets. Each way bet. CLOUDS UNFOLD and CELTIC SEA are the class two in this event.

RIO QUERARI needed his first run in KZN. He will take some beating. Each way bet – great value.

