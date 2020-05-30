 
 
Premium 30.5.2020 08:20 am

Professor Dire Tladi: SA expert enters new legal territory

Rorisang Kgosana
Professor Dire Tladi: SA expert enters new legal territory

Professor Dire Tladi of the University of Pretoria faculty of law's Institute for International and Comparative Law in Africa and department of Public Law was appointed to serve on the global Commission on Pandemics and International Law, 29 May 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

He will now be giving his input on the legalities surrounding the worldwide coronavirus and said he hoped to clarify how to beat the spread of the virus while protecting human rights.

From giving legal advice to a former foreign affairs minister and contributing to United Nations resolutions which led to the ousting of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, international law expert Professor Dire Tladi has set his sights on the legalities of global regulations relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Tladi, 45, was recently appointed to serve in the Geneva-based Institut de Droit International’s Commission on Pandemics and International Law. It is an opportunity to contribute to the development of international law surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. “I feel honoured and I feel this is recognition of my work which I have put in...


