 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 9.5.2020 07:25 am

Reold Hlaraka: Health worker lives in fear of catching the virus

Rorisang Kgosana
PREMIUM!
Reold Hlaraka: Health worker lives in fear of catching the virus

Reold Hlaraka, a nurse at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, is concerned he may bring the Covid-19 home, particularly because the hospital he works at does not provide its health workers with the necessary protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Picture: Jacques Nelles

He is one of many healthcare workers who put their lives at risk to assist during the global pandemic as he works as a nurse at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

Before putting on his uniform to go and take care of the sick, Reold Hlaraka first says a little prayer, thanking God for waking up with no Covid-19 symptoms. Hlaraka is one of many healthcare workers who put their lives at risk to assist during the global pandemic as he works as a nurse at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. The 28-year-old thrived working under pressure and being challenged, but as a young man who wished to care for people as his career, he never thought his job would cause anxiety due to fear of catching a fatal...
Related Stories
Joburg businesses feel the virus’ economic bite 9.5.2020
Mpumalanga EFF lays corruption charge over food distribution 9.5.2020
Lockdown diaries: In the thick of virus things in the US 9.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.