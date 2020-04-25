 
 
Siza Mzimela: New Transnet Freight Rail CEO is an uncompromising leader

Brian Sokutu
‘All my years of work will not be undermined for any agenda,’ says Mzimela, who stood up to the Guptas and Malusi Gigaba while group CEO at SAA.

Siza Mzimela may be scholarly, diplomatic and subscribing to a consultative leadership approach, but when it comes to business ethics, her intolerance for bad corporate governance has seen her standing up to powerful political figures – at great risk to her illustrious aviation career. Mzimela, the new Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) chief executive, had brushes with then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba, his advisors and Gupta-linked business associates, whose interests she refused to serve during her uneasy tenure as group CEO at SA Airways (SAA) between 2010 and 2012. This resulted in her resignation. Testifying last year before the Commission...
