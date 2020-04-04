 
 
PICS – ‘Unsung heroes’ continue to produce our food

Bernadette Wicks
PICS – 'Unsung heroes' continue to produce our food

Karookom farm in the Free State is pictured, 1 April 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Farmworkers keep the wheels turning to deliver essential foodstuffs for people and animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phetesane “Ou Dawid” Sello talks while he works, with his gaze fixed on the tools between his palms and his hands moving in continuous rhythm. Neither breaks, not even when he laughs. “I’ve been doing this for 42 years,” the 68-year-old grandfather said this week from behind a workbench at Karookom – a mixed use operation in the Free State where Sello is the foreman. He is one of the “unsung heroes” to whom President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday paid tribute for working through the national lockdown to keep the country’s wheels turning while it works to contain the Covid-19...
