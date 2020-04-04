 
 
Why healthcare workers keep going in a crisis

Earl Coetzee
Medics. Pictures: Michel Bega, Neil McCartney, EPA, AFP

While they had already been overworked before the pandemic, things are most likely to get worse for nurses, doctors, porters and cleaners at all hospitals.

Those privileged enough to have access to private healthcare simply walk in, wave their medical aid cards and expect to be treated by them immediately. Those less fortunate, often frustrated by the long queues and inadequate resources at public facilities, sometimes lash out at them for the system’s shortcomings. Now, however, while in the midst of a pandemic unlike anything the modern age has yet seen, we are all equal and whether public or private, our healthcare workers are the frontline of the war. And while they had already been overworked before the pandemic, things are most likely to get...
