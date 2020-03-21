 
 
Radio legend Stan Katz is still voicing his opinion

Brendan Seery
Former Primedia CEO Stan Katz at the Radio Today studios in Belair Shopping Centre, Northriding. Picture: Michel Bega

With Stan Katz (aka ‘Stan the Man’ in his 702 days), you get the sense his last breath will be from behind a microphone. But that’s not going to happen for a long time.

Old radio broadcasters, you might say, don’t die … they just fade to commercial. And, with Stan Katz (aka “Stan the Man” in his 702 days), you get the sense his last breath will be from behind a microphone. But that’s not going to happen for a long time… On Thursday evenings, you’ll find him in a Radio Today studio in Randburg doing a one-hour talk show (also broadcast on Facebook) with various South African icons. And, this coming week, he’ll be launching an online course in radio sales. But can’t you just retire and put your feet up? He...


