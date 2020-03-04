 
 
Premium 4.3.2020 04:13 pm

New baby blues – maternity leave can leave you in financial trouble

Rorisang Kgosana
New baby blues – maternity leave can leave you in financial trouble

While maternity and paternity leave are both guaranteed under law, it is up to your employer to decide whether or not they pay you.

For some South Africans, the joys of bringing a new life into the world can be ruined by company policies which often leave new parents financially strained. While maternity and paternity leave are both guaranteed under law, it is up to your employer to decide whether or not they pay you. This means some people face serious financial challenges when it’s time to welcome their newborns. The revised parental leave benefits which grants fathers ten days paternity leave came into effect from 1 January 2020 with great fanfare, and fathers hoped to be a part of their babies’ first few...
