Ramaphosa’s ‘smart city’ at Lanseria gets a thumbs-up

Lanseria International Airport CEO Rampa Rammopo speaks to The Citizen about Lanseria smart city designed to be a mixed-use residential development and business district. Lanseria International Airport project will create 50,000 residential units and provide approximately 5 million square metres of commercial floor space, 27 February 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

People working and living there are excited about the promised boom, but some are waiting to see whether the government implements Ramaphosa’s promises.

Lanseria, northwest of Johannesburg, is about to take off, with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan for a new “smart city”. It will be, in Ramaphosa’s words, a “truly post-apartheid city that would rise to change the social and economic apartheid spatial architecture”. In his State of the Nation address last month, the president promised “it will not only be smart and 5G-ready, but we will be a leading benchmark for green infrastructure continentally and internationally”. People working and living there are excited about the promised boom, although some are waiting to see whether the government implements the actions to follow Ramaphosa’s...
