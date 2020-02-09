 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 9.2.2020 07:35 am

Crowdfunding: what you need to know before parting with your cash

Hayden Horner
PREMIUM!
Crowdfunding: what you need to know before parting with your cash

Picture: iStock

In a country where fraud and Ponzi schemes trickle down from the halls of Parliament to the pavement peddler, suspicion may be warranted.

It’s helped launch businesses, academic careers, music albums, bolstered the reach of much-needed charity organisations and even saved lives. And yet there remains a modicum of suspicion among those who still do not know about crowdfunding and how it works. Simply put, crowdfunding is carried out via a platform that acts as mediator between project creators and the general public (the crowd), who fund the project within a predetermined time frame. Wynand Myburgh, the manager and bassist for local award-winning rock band Fokofpolisiekar, says we live in a time where people will use whatever medium to channel your cash into...
Related Stories
Crowdfunding drive for Mkhwebane’s legal fees raises R90K so far 8.8.2019
Feenix: A crowdfunding initiative for university students in debt 22.7.2019
Woman raises money for ‘Oupa’ who scared off her would-be attackers 11.6.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.