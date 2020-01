For probably as long as cricket has been played, spectators have grown used to those operating with the new ball being two-metre tall athletes with long arms and legs, often with bulging muscles; angry people hurling down deliveries with fire and brimstone. Vernon Philander breaks that mould in many ways, but there have been few more deadly operators with the new ball than the 1.7m man from Ravensmead, who has been called “The Surgeon” by his fellow cricketers. If others have used the new ball as a blunt weapon, blasting top-order batsmen out, Philander’s modus operandi has been precision cuts...

Since his debut in late 2011, Philander has the lowest average of any bowler in world cricket who has taken more than 150 wickets. And of his 222 wickets (before the start of the fourth Test) at just 22.29, 62 have come in the first 10 overs of the opposition innings, the most of all bowlers with at least 200 overall wickets since 2002.

Philander is tied with the great New Zealander, Sir Richard Hadlee, in having an average of 22.29; only six bowlers in the history of the game (Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Curtly Ambrose, Fred Trueman, Glenn McGrath and Allan Donald) have taken more than 200 wickets at a lower average.

What has made Philander so effective with the new ball is simply skill – the ability to land the ball in the perfect place, delivery after delivery, and being able to move the ball either way off the seam or in the air.

Before Philander’s selection, at the age of 26 after having played seven ODIs, South Africa were obsessed with pace, always favouring bang-it-in fast bowlers.

As someone who seldom passed the 140km/h mark, Philander was deemed too slow for international cricket, despite dominating the franchise game like few have before or since, taking 94 wickets at 14.13 in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

His overall record for the Cape Cobras is 233 wickets in 64 matches at an average of just 19.80, which has been surpassed only by Vintcent van der Bijl and Mike Procter in the local game.

But the Bellville-born, SA Schools product, made an immediate, staggering impact in Test cricket, taking five for 15 in a man-of-the-match performance as Australia were bowled out for a shocking 47 at Newlands. Philander would go on to play an integral role as SA became the number one Test side under Graeme Smith.

“Vern was the last cog in the wheel, an incredible addition to our bowling attack,” said Smith this week. “He was especially lethal to left-handers and with the new ball, and he allowed the other bowlers to attack more.

“He’s a fantastic competitor, especially when he gets the bit between his teeth. But he also has the ability to regroup, to front-up under pressure and perform when really needed. He’s been outstanding.”

Current captain Faf du Plessis felt blessed by Philander’s presence.

“He was always our banker and it was great to know you could give him the ball and have control,” Du Plessis said on the eve of Philander’s final Test.

“His record speaks for itself – he was one of the most skilful bowlers the Proteas have seen. When the ball was moving around, you felt he could get any– one out. I would like to see him leave the game in the way he deserves. I want to see him get that storybook ending. It will certainly take time to replace him.”

Philander routinely crushed visiting opposition at home, taking 144 wickets at 19.08 in 36 Tests in SA. Among the 84 bowlers who have taken at least 100 Test wickets at home, only one has had a better average – and he played in the era of uncovered pitches: English off-spinner Jim Laker.

Philander is a gentleman down to his toes, a man of old-school values. This may at times have led to a slight lack of enthusiasm for modern fitness methods, but sometimes critics of his conditioning made him sound, unfairly, like a couch potato.

Philander’s stellar career leaves one wondering what might have been had he been picked earlier for Test cricket, but he made the most of the time he had and his figures confirm legendary status for the soon-to-be Somerset cricketer.

Hopefully, he will be back soon in South African cricket, using his huge knowledge base and extraordinary skills to help develop the next crop of great bowlers.

