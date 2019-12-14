 
 
Zoliswa Nhleko: On a mission to stop the extinction of rhinos

Amanda Watson
Zoliswa Nhleko: On a mission to stop the extinction of rhinos

Zoology PhD candidate Zoliswa Nhleko is part of a SANParks junior scientist programme and works in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Amanda Watson

Nhleko is researching whether the animals recall poaching scenes and avoid them, like elephants do.

Important research to help prevent rhino poaching is currently being conducted in the Kruger National Park by SANParks Scientific Services – and if the results pan out it could save tens of millions of rands and many rhinos. Zoliswa Nhleko’s research is investigating whether it is possible to modify rhinos’ behaviour by moving them away from high-incident poaching areas to safer areas. Maintaining the intensive protection zone for the rhino in Kruger Park currently costs about R10 million a year, according to a question in parliament, with perimeter detection systems, standalone sensor arrays, area surveillance systems, canine deployment, reaction force...
