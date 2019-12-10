WATCH: Animal shelter Claw gives hope to underprivileged communities

Caring for abused, abandoned and malnourished animals can be a difficult task, but one such organisation, Community-Led Animal Welfare (Claw), goes to extra lengths to ensure the wellbeing of these creatures.

Our photographer Nigel Sibanda and videographer Carlos Muchave document the behind-the-scenes efforts of this non-profit organisation.

Director and founder of Claw Cora Bailey speaks to visiting community members daily. Claw is a non-profit organisation which primarily provides basic veterinary healthcare and education to communities in townships and informal settlements.

Based in Durban Deep, Johannesburg, Claw was started in 1992 as a response to the lack of veterinary care for people living in townships.

Veterinary driver and animal rescuer Hassan Kassim Asie speaks to residents and rescues sick animals in many parts of Soweto. He collects dogs and takes them to Claw’s clinic. He even rescues monkeys and baboons and also inspects the homes of people who are reported to abuse pets.

1/6 A dog in the surgery. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 2/6 A cat being held. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. 3/6 Volunteer plays with an unwanted cat in a cage at Claw. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. 4/6 Animal rescuer Hassan Kassim gives a rescued dog veterinary attention. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/6 Veterinary driver and animal rescuer Hassan Kassim Asie. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. 6/6 A puppy which is not used to being handled and still needs to be socialised, growls in his cage. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Claw offers a 24-hour service to attend to injured animals. The community mostly survives on government grants and sterilisation, for example, can exceed their monthly income.

