As scores of photographers fought to position themselves for the perfect snap of Siya Kolisi and his squad of World Cup-winning Springboks lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan earlier this month, there was an equally interesting story unfolding from behind the lens of one of the few South African photographers at the stadium.

Wessel Oosthuizen, the 76-year-old former picture editor of The Citizen, has taken sport photographs since starting at Die Vaderland newspaper in 1962. Attend a match at Ellis Park and you are almost guaranteed to see Oosthuizen, camped on the sidelines, camera in tow. It’s his passion, and even since leaving The Citizen in 2008 after 30 years of service, his passion remains just as strong.

So when Kolisi and his green-and-gold warriors defeated England in the final of the World Cup in Yokohama on November 2 in a masterful display, Oosthuizen made history by becoming the first professional South African photographer to take pictures at all three of SA’s World Cup triumphs.

He was at Ellis Park when former president Nelson Mandela, wearing the captain’s No 6 Springbok jersey, cheered flank Francois Pienaar on while lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

Twelve years later he was in the Stade de France when John Smit became the second Springbok captain to win the World Cup, with then president Thabo Mbeki in attendance, after they defeated England in a tight affair. And he was there again 12 years later in 2019 when Kolisi celebrated SA’s third World Cup victory with his teammates and President Cyril Ramaphosa, emulating Mandela by wearing the captain’s No 6 Bok jersey, in Japan. He also covered the 1999 and 2003 World Cups where the Springboks fell short, but gave the 2011 and 2015 World Cups a miss because “we had no chance of winning those”.

He says he now shares a bond with New Zealand photographer and friend Peter Bush, who captured the All Blacks’ three title triumphs in 1987, 2011 and 2015. “I went to Japan to get pictures of all the Springbok players in their 2019 World Cup jerseys. After the game against Italy I had everybody. From that game to the quarterfinals is about two-and-a-half weeks. It was just too expensive to stay. I decided to come back because I wasn’t sure we were going to make the final.

“So I watched the semifinal against Wales at home, and when the final whistle went I rushed to Clearwater Mall to book my ticket to Japan. I had my ticket for the final, 10 minutes before they closed the travel agency. I went for the bronze playoff and final. “Japan is a stunning place. I was knocked over, shocked by how friendly and disciplined the people are. There’s not a piece of paper on the ground.”

So how does this triumph rate in terms of SA’s three successes? “In 1995 we didn’t know what World Cup rugby was all about. It came so quickly. We played in the final, and we were never expected to beat the All Blacks. Nelson Mandela arrived in a Springbok jersey. It was incredible as we beat the All Blacks in extra time with Joel Stransky’s drop goal. “No, I wasn’t that photographer with my arms in the air,” chuckled Oosthuizen. “I got the pic of Joel slotting the drop-kick.

“In 2007, it was absolutely stunning because we knew we had the team that could do it. Apart from the game against Tonga, which we nearly lost, it was in the bag. During that World Cup three of us hired a campervan. We went all over France in the campervan … only ate French loaves and vienna sausages. “Our driver, Christiaan Kotze, who drove tanks in the army, managed to get this campervan through small streets in all these towns. “This World Cup final, it was incredible. England weren’t in the game right from the start. They just made so many mistakes. But I can’t talk about the game because for 80 minutes I follow the game through my lens, making sure I focus on getting the pictures.

There’s no time for celebration. “After the 2019 final I edited 200 pictures, sat for two days because you have to crop the pic, fix it in Photoshop and caption it. It takes time …”

So how does witnessing a World Cup final triumph live rank in his career? “I saw Usain Bolt winning nine gold medals, breaking world records. I saw Wayde van Niekerk breaking the 400m world record. I saw Chad le Clos beating Michael Phelps in London. “It’s all very special for me, but the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada stands out because my daughter, Heidi-Marie, was the captain of the South African gymnastics team. “I will never forget her eyes when she saw the queen because my kids just love the royal family.

“I often get invited to attend rugby Tests in the stands. I always decline because I have never watched a rugby match from the stands. It’s not how I started covering rugby. “I come from this small dorp, Val. We used to get the newspaper once a week. I knew all the rugby teams … all the players. I only touched a rugby ball in standard six.

“When I grew up everyone wanted to play rugby … everyone wanted to become a Springbok. All I wanted to do was play for the fourth team because I was the vice-captain of the fifth team at Hoerskool Heidelberg,” said Oosthuizen, who has just brought out his 11th book titled A photographic tribute to Lions and Transvaal.

Is there enough fuel in the tank to cover another World Cup in France in four years’ time? “If I’m blessed with good health I’ll probably do it. I’ll be 80 then.” And since the Springboks have a knack for winning World Cups every 12 years, is Rugby World Cup 2031 in his reach? “How old will I be then? 88? I doubt it …”

