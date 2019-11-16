 
 
WATCH: Toby Venter – CEO who puts pedal to the metal

André de Kock
WATCH: Toby Venter – CEO who puts pedal to the metal

CEO of Porsche SA and of Kyalami racetrack Jody Venter at Kyalami racetrack in Kyalami, 14 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Porsche SA boss who would rather be in a racing suit than jacket and tie, is revered for saving the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from becoming a business park.

As chief executive officers of large companies go, Toby Venter is … well, different. For one thing, the CEO of LSM Distributors which owns Porsche in South Africa, is an extremely accomplished race car driver. For another, he is widely revered as the man who, five years ago, saved the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from becoming a business park. It was Venter who, when Kyalami went up for auction, convinced the LSM Distributors board to buy it. And, it was Venter who initiated the process that will see the international 9-Hour race return to Kyalami next weekend. “It will be...
