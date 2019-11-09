Ayesha Ramadhani: ‘Make me safe,’ refugee begs UN
Rorisang Kgosana
PREMIUM!
Some of the 620 Refugees from various African countries camping outside the UNHCR offices in Pretoria, 8 November 2019. The growing group of foreign nationals has
been camping outside the offices for more than three weeks wanting to be moved out of the country for fear of xenophobic violence. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Born in Burundi, she has moved around Africa for 25 years, trying to find a safe haven… now she is ready to hit the road again to protect her family.