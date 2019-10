While girls her age played with dolls, Grahamstown-born soul and jazz artist Viwo Kulati wasted no time in displaying her musical talent. When Johannesburg-based Kulati, who has just released her debut single, Chilly Breeze, showed passion and talent for music at the age of eight, mother Neliswa, father Mluleki and sister Noluvo had every reason to throw their weight behind her. She was destined to rise as a star later in life. “From an early age, I could see that my future career was going to be in music and I am today enjoying every moment of it. “My mom...

While girls her age played with dolls, Grahamstown-born soul and jazz artist Viwo Kulati wasted no time in displaying her musical talent.

When Johannesburg-based Kulati, who has just released her debut single, Chilly Breeze, showed passion and talent for music at the age of eight, mother Neliswa, father Mluleki and sister Noluvo had every reason to throw their weight behind her.

She was destined to rise as a star later in life.

“From an early age, I could see that my future career was going to be in music and I am today enjoying every moment of it.

“My mom and dad paid for the music lessons at school and later at Wits University, where I graduated last year,” she said.

According to her mother, Kulati began showing her talent while in Grade 2.

“She used to sing songs by Brenda Fassie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka at primary school and would entertain guests at home when we had family gatherings,” said Neliswa.

“Her aunt, Nongeniselo Tom, a music school teacher, used to assist her with music lessons.

“In our family, choral music runs in our veins – something which led to Viwo’s abilities in music flourishing to become a choral music conductor at high school.

“We are indeed, very proud of her achievements in music and think she has a bright future ahead.”

From earning good marks at Victoria Girls High School, where one of her subjects was music and classical voice, Kulati later pursued studies in jazz music at Wits University.

Fellow musician Asa George, who studied with Kulati at Wits University, summed it up: “You may think she is quiet.

“But, just put her on stage, give her the microphone and you will see the real Viwo coming out..

“While at Wits University with me, she came across as a very disciplined and diligent person – passionate about music, which is the first thing you notice about her.

“At varsity, we became friends because of her love for music. As students, when given a task, [such as] to analyse music and its history, you’d see how she comes across in her presentation,” said George.

What are the building blocks for writing a song?

“Just like in writing, simplicity is at the core when it comes to making music. It is also very important to be original and be yourself, not try to be someone else,” Kulati says.

“When I have an idea, I usually just pencil down the lyrics of the song – with either a solid verse or chorus.

“I then work on the song structure with my friend Josh Mokoena. Or, I come up with a fully complete song.

“Josh and I then imagine it. The way I write is quite straightforward and I don’t ever try to complicate it.”

Asked about the release of her debut song, she said: “It is about the lyrical content of love.

“Growing up, I’ve heard a lot about how a girl loves her guy and how a guy hurts the girl, or how sorry a guy is for hurting her. Chilly Breeze is about showing the other side of things: how women can also be in the wrong in a relationship.

“The song has soul, jazz and African influences, which is very apparent in the bass line. You can hear in the voice and keyboard.”

Although Chilly Breeze is her first single, Kulati is no newcomer to the music industry.

For years, she has been immensely involved in music, especially in the jazz genre, as a regular at the annual Grahamstown National Arts Festival, where she has performed alongside the multitalented Dumza Maswana.

“While I became a professional singer in 2015, I have [also] been involved in music production for several years and hope to return to the Grahamstown Festival next year,” said Kulati.

The festival, she says, had help draw her closer to music.

Kulati’s mature stage presence, powerful and crystal-clear voice has seen her performing and sharing the stage with celebrated artists like Thandiswa Mazwai.

The Orbit in Johannesburg is one of her favourite stages.

The venue, which served as “an inspiration” helped her “to grow my songs”.

“I’m usually very calm before a performance. But, the anxiety for me always comes afterwards, especially when I get home and start reflecting on what happened on stage.”

She grew up listening to American soul and to legendary South African songbird Sibongile Khumalo.

“But my [sources of] inspiration are not limited, because I listen to all music.”

With her star on the rise, Kulati is certainly an artist to be on the lookout for in the gigs and festival pages of the country.

When she is not on stage rehearsing or teaching, Kulati spends her leisure time reading.

“I am more of an indoor person.”

She is currently reading a book written by award-winning author James McBride on the late American soul icon, James Brown.

Kill ’Em and Leave, the book, portrays the real Brown, demystifying the myths that surround his reputation.

“There has been a lot of negativity written about James Brown.

“But I think, in this book, McBride has done his best to bring us the real man,” Kulati says.

Kulati goes on: “I quite agree with those that say, in the book, McBride has uncovered the man behind the myth.

“Brown has often been misunderstood due to a troubled history.

“His legacy has shaped our cultural heritage,” says Kulati.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.