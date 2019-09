Back in his heyday, Gerrie Coetzee was a barrier breaker. A giant in the ring, he stood tall against the most powerful pugilists who were willing to face him at home and abroad. These days, his journeyman status is restricted to an occasional visit to a friend’s house and though his boxing career once carried him to the distant corners of the globe, he’s happy now just to spend some time playing with his grandchildren. “I’m retired, but I go fishing occasionally and I have a friend who lives around two hours from here, so I go there for weekends,”...

Back in his heyday, Gerrie Coetzee was a barrier breaker. A giant in the ring, he stood tall against the most powerful pugilists who were willing to face him at home and abroad.

These days, his journeyman status is restricted to an occasional visit to a friend’s house and though his boxing career once carried him to the distant corners of the globe, he’s happy now just to spend some time playing with his grandchildren.

“I’m retired, but I go fishing occasionally and I have a friend who lives around two hours from here, so I go there for weekends,” Coetzee said this week from his home in suburban Cape Town, where he lives with his wife Rina.

“We also spend time with our children and grandchildren, and we’re enjoying life.”

Born in Boksburg in April 1955, Gerhardus Christian Coetzee was the oldest of four children and his father Flip, an amateur boxing trainer, coaxed him into the sport by offering him pocket money every time he stepped into the ring.

Eventually developing a passion for boxing, Coetzee went on to enhance his skills throughout his youth, competing in nearly 200 amateur bouts for only seven defeats.

Graduating to the highest level, he made his professional debut in September 1974 at the age of 19, when he beat Chris Roos on points in a four-round contest.

He went on to win another 21 successive fights over the next five years, and in June 1979, sent ripples through the boxing world when he dropped American giant Leon Spinks three times in the first round. He was given a technical knockout victory in Monaco, just nine months after Spinks had caused a spectacular upset by defeating esteemed countryman Muhammad Ali.

Having turned heads around the globe, Coetzee was given his big shot four months later.

Making history as the first fighter from Africa to contest for a heavyweight world title, he lost to John Tate in a battle for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) belt in Pretoria, and though he got another chance the following year, he fell to another American, Mike Weaver, at Sun City.

While he had struggled to go the distance after taking the fight to his biggest opponents in the early rounds of their bouts, Coetzee’s confidence grew every time he stepped in the ring.

Finally, in September 1983, he made history once more when he knocked out Michael Dokes in the 10th round in Ohio, becoming the first fighter from Africa to win a global heavyweight crown, the WBA belt.

It was later revealed that Coetzee had required such immense power to keep Dokes on the canvas that the South African had needed surgery on his hand – which earned him the nickname “Bionic Hand” – and the result was considered so stunning that the renowned Ring magazine named the fight Upset of the Year.

Coetzee subsequently hoped to meet American legend Larry Holmes in a unification bout, but there were multiple issues around the promotion of the event, led by eccentric boxing icon Don King.

Coetzee also hurt his hand in training, which ended any hopes of the fight going ahead.

Returning to the ring in 1984, Coetzee defended his WBA title in front of his home crowd at Sun City, but lost the belt to Greg Page in a controversial fight, with the South African being knocked out in a round which dragged on far too long.

The result stood, despite officials confirming the bell had been delayed at the end of round eight, and Coetzee’s calls for Page to give him a rematch fell on deaf ears.

But that’s all in the past now and all Coetzee has left are the memories of a spectacular career.

He is delighted, however, that he will forever be remembered through film, with Hollywood producers preparing to release the movie, Gerrie, which is based on his life story.

After displaying his satisfaction with promotional clips, Coetzee has been invited to the premiere later this year and he is excited to see the final product.

“When I got the call and they said they wanted to make a movie, I thought these people were kidding,” Coetzee said. “But then I met them and I realised they were serious.”

Though he no longer stands 1.92m, as he did in his prime, Coetzee’s face lights up when he talks of his victories and defeats.

He believes the film will be a fitting way to tell the story of the “Boksburg Bomber” – a record-breaking giant who hung up his gloves in 1997.

“It’s a great script. It’s not just about boxing. There’s also a story and I think people are going to enjoy the movie,” he said. “I hope they do, and I think I will too.”

– news@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.