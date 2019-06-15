I am doing it for my dad – Lungi Ngidi

As many South Africans celebrate Father’s Day tomorrow, Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi has shared his story about losing his dad Jerome last year just when he was beginning to make strides in his international career.

“He became my number one fan, although he knew nothing about cricket,” recalled Ngidi.

“I used to disappear every Saturday and he didn’t know where I was going until he followed me one day and discovered I was watching cricket.

“Losing him as my career was taking off was hard.

“It was a huge challenge in life I had to face to get to where I am today.

“My celebration when I take a wicket has a special meaning as well.

“Everything I do, I try to make him proud wherever he is. He would tell me that as long as I do my best that’s all that matters.”

Family has played a huge role in Ngidi’s career and he said he often got out of the limelight by getting together with loved ones. He referred to it as going into safe zone.

After picking up a hamstring strain early on in the Proteas Cricket World Cup campaign, Ngidi was hoping to make a return against Afghanistan in Cardiff this afternoon, but it is unlikely he will be risked.

The Proteas battled at the start, picking up just one point from four matches.

With rain forecast for today’s match, South Africa’s hopes of advancing in the tournament are hanging by a thread.

“If I could pinpoint the things that cause these freak injuries then at least I could rectify it, but at the moment it is happening from nowhere,” he said. “I keep injuring myself when going down to stop a ball. Perhaps I should stop diving.”

Having been in and out of the physiotherapist’s rooms in the past, Ngidi is all too familiar with the road to recovery and ensures that he listens to his body when something goes wrong.

“If you’ve put in the work then you begin to trust your body again. But if you cut corners and don’t do the things you’ve been doing to get to peak physical condition, then it becomes challenging.

“I also trust my body when coming back from injury because the training and the physio that goes with it is a killer!” he said.

