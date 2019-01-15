Russia’s nuclear firm Rosatom offers scholarships for African students

Russian nuclear energy giant Rosatom has announced scholarships for nuclear science studies for African students.

Applications, it said, were open and available for graduate and undergraduate programmes in nuclear research and engineering at leading universities in the Russian Federation “to help develop the next generation of African nuclear scientists and engineers”.

“The goal of the scholarship is to support interest in nuclear research and capabilities among young African scientists and engineers, contributing to solving some of the world’s most critical issues in the nearest future and allowing for the continent to be self-sufficient,” said Rosatom Central and Southern Africa’s chief executive Dmitry Shornikov.

Several study options are available at Russian universities, specialising in nuclear engineering such as the National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI) and Tomsk Polytechnic University in Siberia. MEPhI is the leading Russian university in the field, with over 75 years’ expertise in nuclear engineering.

It is the key partner of Rosatom in the field of educating young and highly qualified nuclear specialists; it hosts more than 1,500 foreign students from 57 countries, including more than 50 students from sub-Saharan Africa.

Bachelor’s degrees involve programmes in nuclear power engineering, thermal physics, nuclear reactors, materials and nuclear power plants.

“This is a great opportunity for scientists and engineers based specifically in sub-Saharan Africa as well as for the recent matriculants in the region who made progress in mathematics and the sciences and want to apply for nuclear specialties,” said Shornikov.

For more information, prospective students can visit the website www.russia.study

The deadline for the first round of applications is February 15, 2019.

