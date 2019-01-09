 
Machiding’s IsiNdebele teachers can celebrate excellent results

Sipho Mabena
Matriculants search through newspapers for their names, 07 January 2014, at Bhukulani Secondary School in Soweto, after the release of the national matric results. Picture: Alaister Russell

The class of 2018 achieved a 99.7% pass rate in IsiNdebele. The highest achievement of 99.8% was last achieved in 2016.

Two IsiNdebele teachers at Sovetjheza secondary school in Machiding, Mpumalanga, Martha Masombuka and Terry Mtsweni have everything to celebrate.

The two teachers ply their profession in the former KwaNdebele homeland in Mpumalanga.

“IsiNdebele is my mother tongue and to teach it is an honour because it is about identity,” Masombuka, who has taught IsiNdebele for more than 30 years, said.

She specialises in language usage and essays while her colleague, Mtsweni, focuses on language history.

