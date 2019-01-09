Machiding’s IsiNdebele teachers can celebrate excellent results

Two IsiNdebele teachers at Sovetjheza secondary school in Machiding, Mpumalanga, Martha Masombuka and Terry Mtsweni have everything to celebrate.

The class of 2018 achieved a 99.7% pass rate in IsiNdebele. The highest achievement of 99.8% was last achieved in 2016.

The two teachers ply their profession in the former KwaNdebele homeland in Mpumalanga.

“IsiNdebele is my mother tongue and to teach it is an honour because it is about identity,” Masombuka, who has taught IsiNdebele for more than 30 years, said.

She specialises in language usage and essays while her colleague, Mtsweni, focuses on language history.

