Government 14.4.2020 04:07 pm

Limpopo hospital’s water woes temporarily resolved

Alex Matlala
Deputy minister for water and sanitation, David Mahlobo and Sekhukhune district municipality executive mayor, Stan Ramaila. Picture: Alex Matlala

A visit by Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo has brought temporary relief for patients at a Limpopo hospital, where the taps had run dry months ago.

A visit by Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo to the water-challenged Philadelphia Hospital in Groblersdal, in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district, has brought much-needed relief to the patients and communities around the cross-border Elias Motsoaledi Local municipality. Patients at the hospital had earlier voiced concerns about the hospital’s taps running dry, creating fears of infections spiralling out of control. Mahlobo, together with Sekhukhne district municipality mayor Stan Ramaila, visited the hospital on Monday after constant calls by the patients, who called for government’s urgent intervention. The hospital had two boreholes, one of which was dysfunctional for months now, leaving...
