AgriSA wants Limpopo to be declared a disaster zone

On Tuesday, AgriSA released their 2019/2020 drought report which highlights the effect drought has had on agriculture over the past five years.

According to Polokwane Review, the report suggests: “The current hot temperatures in major parts of the country have plunged three provinces to stress levels as their dam levels dropped to below half in the past two weeks.”

The department of water and sanitation recently reported that the dam levels in Limpopo, Eastern Cape and North West have dropped to below 50%. There are fears that the situation might worsen if heavy rainfall is not experienced soon.

The report continued to say that Limpopo’s dam levels decreased rapidly to 49.8%.

Limpopo dam levels’ decline continued with Tzaneen Dam at 5.9% and Middle Letaba at 3%. “With this situation in the citrus fruit town, it is likely that severe water restrictions, including abstraction for irrigation, are introduced,” the department said. In the report, farmers give feedback on their situations such as: “Limpopo River, where the water comes from, is dry,” and “Mogalakwena river irrigation scheme has been dry for the last five years and farmers down along the irrigation scheme got no water”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.