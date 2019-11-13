Pretoria metro to ‘throttle’ reservoirs as water situation gets dire

The Tshwane metro will now start throttling all its reservoirs at night.

This comes after calls for Pretoria residents to save water reportedly fell on “deaf ears” as reservoir levels “plummeted substantially over the past few days”, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Rand Water has restricted water supply to the western suburbs of Pretoria to as low as 30%, according to the Tshwane metro.

“As a result of consumers’ failure to heed calls to use water sparingly, our reservoir levels are currently sitting at an average of 35%,” said Tshwane utility services MMC Abel Tau.

“We appeal to residents to change their behavioural patterns when it comes to using water.”

Tau said Rand Water was experiencing low water levels as a result of two purification plants which failed due to power failure caused by veld fires.

“The situation was further exacerbated by the malfunctioning of a valve at one of the utility’s pumping mains from Zuikerbosch purification station,” he said.

“This resulted in an 18-hour emergency shutdown in mid-October.”

Tau said the metro had no choice but to introduce water resource management practises.

“This will entail throttling the outflow valves of all reservoirs during night time so that the reservoirs can recover to the acceptable levels for the next day when they will be opened again.

“The hope is that this will put the metro in a better position to plan, monitor, control consumption and preserve water for the benefit of its residents.”

Tau again reminded residents to adhere to the following water-saving tips:

– Water gardens before 6am or after 6pm and only when necessary.

– Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

– Use a broom instead of a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

– Use greywater to water gardens and flush toilets.

– Report water leaks and burst pipes.

– Install water-saving devices.

– Where possible, install a low-flow showerhead and tap aerators.

– Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

– Collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or to wash the car.

– Cover the swimming pool to reduce evaporation.

– Take a quick shower rather than a bath.

– Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

– Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

