Drought drives Rustenburg to brink of crisis

Drought drives Rustenburg to brink of crisis

Water restrictions were implemented yesterday, with water valves shut between 5pm and 5am the following day.

The platinum mining town of Rustenburg in North West has been gripped by a devastating drought, to the extent that local authorities have had no choice but to implement water restrictions to avoid day-zero. Yesterday the Rustenburg local municipality met with mining companies and other big water-guzzling industry players to explain the situation and announce the details of the restrictions. Spokesperson David Magae said the water restrictions were implemented yesterday, with water valves shut between 5pm and 5am the following day. This will continue until the system recovers. “Currently, the command reservoirs have no spare capacity, no available water which...
