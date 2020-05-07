Inside a Gauteng quarantine site, including pics of the free Simba chips

The Gauteng health department has been showing off its quarantine facilities where it houses what it calls persons under investigation who are thought to have had contact with the coronavirus.

The facilities are located at Transnet’s school of rail, and the Eskom and Telkom training centres.

The pictures show comfortable rooms, with medical facilities and trained staff on standby.

The department says medical staff continually check the conditions of those accommodated here, and test them daily for the coronavirus.

There are strict protocols to prevent the spread of any potential viruses at the facility, with special bins for medical waste at every junction.

Meals are served three times a day and include afternoon snacks. The food itself is approved by a dietician, and special requirements can be catered for.

The Gauteng health department says the province has so far confirmed 1,720 cases of Covid-19, and 1,035 recoveries from the virus, according to latest figures.

Food is served three times a day and is inclusive of afternoon snacks, with food approved by a dietician and the dietary requirement of the PUIs in the facilities catered for to the best of our ability. pic.twitter.com/z8CsobuRiy — Dr Bandile Masuku (@bandilemasuku) May 6, 2020

