Inside a Gauteng quarantine site, including pics of the free Simba chips

Staff at the quarantine facility: Gauteng health department.

The sites have been used for over a month to accommodate people who are unable to quarantine and isolate at home, and for those who have been repatriated from overseas.

The Gauteng health department has been showing off its quarantine facilities where it houses what it calls persons under investigation who are thought to have had contact with the coronavirus.

The facilities are located at Transnet’s school of rail, and the Eskom and Telkom training centres.

The pictures show comfortable rooms, with medical facilities and trained staff on standby.

Gauteng health department.

The department says medical staff continually check the conditions of those accommodated here, and test them daily for the coronavirus.

There are strict protocols to prevent the spread of any potential viruses at the facility, with special bins for medical waste at every junction.

Gauteng health department.

Meals are served three times a day and include afternoon snacks. The food itself is approved by a dietician, and special requirements can be catered for.

Gauteng health department.

The Gauteng health department says the province has so far confirmed 1,720 cases of Covid-19, and 1,035 recoveries from the virus, according to latest figures.

