Coronavirus: 14 people discharged from EC hospital after recovering

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visiting the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London on Tuesday as part of a Covid-19 tour of the Eastern Cape. Image: Supplied

‘These recoveries once again prove what we have been saying – there might be no vaccine yet but testing positive is not a death sentence.’

Fourteen of 16 coronavirus patients admitted to Glen Grey Hospital in Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape almost two weeks ago have been discharged, according to the provincial health department.

They were discharged on their 11th day in hospital, spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said on Tuesday.

“Two others are still under quarantine in hospital and will spend seven more days being treated.”

They were admitted from a bed and breakfast in Cala, where they had been in quarantine.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said numbers made available on Tuesday morning indicated that 25 people in the province had recovered. She said there was a drastic increase in recoveries.

“These recoveries once again prove what we have been saying – there might be no vaccine yet but testing positive is not a death sentence.

“More people will continue testing positive as the worst is yet to come. But our dedicated workers are ready, willing and able to deal with this outbreak. As such, more people will recover from this virus so we need more people to be tested so they can be treated,” Gomba said in a statement.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to officially release the figures. Of the 4,793 positive cases Mkhize announced on Monday, 588 are in the Eastern Cape.

Kupelo urged locals to continue staying home and to adhere to the lockdown regulations, wash their hands and keep a safe physical distance.

“That is how we will beat this because the virus moves when people move. We need to be disciplined and be law-abiding citizens. The regulations are there to save lives.”

