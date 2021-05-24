Covid-19 update: 2383 new cases in SA as US offers 13 million reasons to get jab

Citizen reporter and AFP

72 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, with the bulk coming from the Free State, Limpopo and Western Cape.

As of Monday 25 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 1,637,848 with 2383 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

72 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 6 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Free State, 7 from Gauteng, 0 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 13 from Limpopo, 6 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 6 from Northern Cape and 13 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 55,872.

Recoveries now stand at 1,541,250 meaning South Africa currently has a recovering rate of 94.1%.

A total of 11,378,282 tests have been completed with 23,352 new tests conducted since the last report.

“The total vaccinated under the Sisonke programme is 479,768. These vaccinations were with the one-doses Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations.

“The total vaccine in phase two as at midnight today [Monday] is 171,860. These vaccinations were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” Mkhize said in a statement.

US states offer cash incentives for Covid vaccinations

First launched in Ohio, cash prize incentives to get people vaccinated are taking off in other US states to boost a slowing Covid-19 shot campaign.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a week ago that five adults who get vaccinated will each win $1 million (R13.9 million) in the state’s “Vax-a-Million” lottery.

The eastern state of Maryland unveiled a lottery programme of its own on Thursday providing up to $2 million to residents who get their shots.

“The goal is just to get those reluctant folks, or people who just haven’t thought about it,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said.

Some 67 percent of Marylanders aged 18 or older have so far received at least one vaccine dose, according to official figures.

From Tuesday, the Maryland lottery will randomly select one person a day from a list of people who have gotten vaccinated to win a $40,000 prize.

There will be 40 drawings over 40 days for $40,000 and a final drawing on July 4, US Independence Day, for $400,000.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a programme that would provide lottery scratch-off tickets to people 18 and older who get vaccinated.

“We know that vaccinations are the vital piece of the puzzle we need to crush Covid once and for all,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“We’re doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as quick and easy as possible, but as vaccination rates slow across the state, we’re going to have to get creative.

“This new pilot programme will offer a greater incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated by offering a free scratch-off ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million,” Cuomo said.

“The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal,” the governor said.

Nearly 63 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden has set a target of vaccinating at least 70 percent of the US population by July 4.

But the pace has slowed after a fast start and local, state and federal authorities have been looking for ways to get more shots in arms, sometimes partnering with restaurants and other businesses.

Promotions include free beer, free doughnuts, free baseball tickets and savings bonds for people who get vaccinated.