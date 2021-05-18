Infection Updates
Infection Updates
Citizen reporter
Daily Covid-19 update: Nearly 40k jabbed in phase two, with 80 new deaths

Citizen reporter

While some have celebrated government's the progress, the EFF 'seriously' doubts the impact the 'so-called' phase two will have on the fight against the virus.

Picture: Neil McCartney

As of Tuesday 18 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases stands at 1,617,840 with 2357 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

80 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 6 from Eastern Cape, 22 from Free State, 32 from Gauteng, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 6 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 9 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 55,340.

ALSO READ: SA dodges huge vaccine bullet as deliveries to Africa halted

Recoveries now stand at 1,527,968. 

A total of 11,166,950 tests have been completed with 32,397  new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 479,768.

“The total vaccinated in phase two to date is 39,371. These vaccinations were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” Mkhize said. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine and doses need to be spaced out a few weeks apart.

EFF unmoved

Earlier on Tuesday, the EFF raised a number of concerns about phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination programme that began on Monday.

In addition to healthcare workers, the government on Monday started vaccinating those over 60 years of age, essential workers, people in congregate settings and those over 18 years old with comorbidities.

While some have celebrated the progress, the EFF “seriously” doubts the impact the “so-called” phase 2 will have on the fight against the virus.

“This concern stems from the spectacular failure of the government’s vaccination attempts to date. It is now common cause that less than 600,000 healthcare workers had been vaccinated by 17 May. This is one of many deadly mishaps in the manner the department has handled the Covid pandemic. These mistakes are deadly because they lead to the deaths of many,” the EFF said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

