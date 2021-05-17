Daily Covid-19 update: Phase two jabs off to shaky start as 50 more deaths recorded

Citizen reporter

The country's second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations started on Monday and Mkhize said the rollout was executed 'reasonably well'.

As of Monday 17 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases stands at 1,615,485 million with 1757 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

50 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 4 from Eastern Cape, 30 from Free State, 6 from Gauteng, 0 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 8 from Northern Cape and 2 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 55,260.

Recoveries now stand at 1,526,638.

A total of 11,134,553 tests have been completed with 19,505 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 455,169.

The country’s second phase of vaccinations started on Monday and Mkhize said the rollout was executed “reasonably well”, citing load shedding and the protests in Mangaung as obstacles.

“Although most of the sites were able to proceed, a larger number of vaccinations were captured on paper and numbers are still being reconciled,” Mkhize said.