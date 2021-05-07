Daily Covid-19 update: Over 2000 new cases while two provinces record zero deaths

Citizen reporter

The Gauteng government has made 4564 bed spaces available for Covid-19 patients amid concerns about rising infections.

As of Friday, 7 May, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,592,626 with 2256 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

67 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 1 from Eastern Cape, 0 from Free State, 13 from Gauteng, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 26 from Limpopo, 2 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 10 from Northern Cape and 10 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 54,687.

Recoveries now stand at 1,513,202 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10,831,738 tests have been completed with 25,934 new tests conducted since the last report, while the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 381,171.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 07 May. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/hiu0QRLFMe — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 7, 2021

Gauteng readiness for third wave

The Gauteng government has made 4564 bed spaces available for Covid-19 patients amid concerns about rising infections.

This comes after Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province was in the early phases of a third wave.

The premier, however, said the province was prepared and the focus had fallen on flattening the infection curve.

“We have also added additional staff – 4,000 professionals – to the staff complement of the department of health,” he said on Thursday.

Addtional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa