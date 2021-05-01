Daily Covid-19 update: 1632 new cases, death tolls increases by 56

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,582,842 with 1632 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
The total number of Covid-19 related deaths was 56, with 12 from Eastern Cape, 20 from Free State, 11 from Gauteng, 2 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 6 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 3 from Northern Cape and 2 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 54,406.
Recoveries now stand at 1,506,732 representing a recovery rate of 95%.
A total of 10,682,827 tests have been completed with 27,957 new tests conducted since the last report.
The total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 318,670.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 01 May.
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/F1Jlv8ugTn
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 1, 2021